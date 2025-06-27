Montreal exo awards contract to Siemens Mobility for 10 Charger locomotives

Montreal’s exo has awarded a contract to Siemens Mobility to design, manufacture and commission 10 Charger locomotives, marking the second order Siemens Mobility has been awarded for Charger locomotives in Canada. The new locomotives will replace the older locomotives in the exo fleet with a modern, more fuel efficient and environmentally friendly locomotive and provide exo with a quieter and more reliable fleet that will enhance the passenger experience. In addition to the manufacturing contract, there is an option for a spare parts supply agreement.

“We are excited to partner with exo and look forward to working with them to modernize their fleet with the latest in sustainable and intelligent rail technology,” said Siemens Mobility Canada CEO Yves Desjardins-Siciliano. “Our industry leading locomotives will offer exo and its passengers a sustainable travel option, as well as a pleasant, safe and reliable travel experience. This important project further builds on our work to help Canadian cities upgrade their public transportation infrastructures to meet the growing demand for transportation and do so in a modern, safe and sustainable way.”

The Charger locomotive features 95 percent particulate matter reduction and 89 percent emissions reduction compared to existing Tier 0 locomotives.