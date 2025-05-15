Keolis Commuter Services launches alternative fuel pilot for MBTA locomotives

Keolis Commuter Services (Keolis) has launched an alternative fuel pilot utilizing renewable diesel for some Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) locomotives.

Keolis notes the pilot includes all locomotives that lay over at the Newburyport Commuter Rail facility, which are now being fueled with hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO). According to Keolis, HVO is a much more sustainable alternative as it’s made from vegetable oil and animal fats and emits less carbon than fossil diesel.

“We’re pleased to partner with Keolis on this renewable diesel pilot, as we continuously seek ways to reduce our carbon footprint,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “Testing alternative fuel sources for our Commuter Rail fleet joins other efforts at the MBTA to lower our carbon emissions, and we look forward to evaluating the results of the pilot as we continue to increase resiliency across the system.”

Keolis CEO and General Manager Abdellah Chajai added, “Getting people out of their cars and onto the train is a great first step, and we need to do more if we are going to reach the commonwealth’s emissions goals. This pilot program is a great opportunity to utilize an innovative new approach and can reduce CO2 emissions by more than 70 percent for these locomotives compared to fossil diesel. We’re pleased to partner with the MBTA to make this pilot project a success.”

So far, Keolis notes it has seen steady locomotive performance with the use of renewable diesel. At the end of the pilot program, Keolis and MBTA will evaluate the performance of the renewable fuel and decide if it can be expanded to other locations across the Commuter Rail system.