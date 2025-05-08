Alstom delivers first Innovia APM R vehicle to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Alstom has delivered the first of 29 Innovia automated people mover (APM) R vehicles to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. This delivery is part of an $87 million project, Alstom’s largest APM replacement contract to date and its second-largest APM project in America.

This marks the airport’s third order of Innovia APM vehicles, manufactured by Alstom in the U.S., bringing the total order to 63 cars. Alstom says the latest generation of vehicles will reduce the risk of in-service failures and provide more reliable service for passengers.

“Over the last 40 years, Alstom has proudly partnered with Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to transport passengers at one of the world’s busiest airports,” said Alstom Americas President Michael Keroullé. “Alstom’s new Innovia APM vehicles will help the airport enhance capacity, support its expansion and ensure travelers can smoothly embark on their next adventure or return home to their families.”

The additional APM cars support the Plane Train’s extension project to accommodate the growing number of travelers at the airport. The extension will enhance the system’s capacity and improve multimodal connections, ensuring a seamless and efficient passenger experience.

The new Innovia APM R trains are manufactured in West Mifflin, Pa., Alstom’s leading APM manufacturing center in North America. Alstom says the vehicles offer greater energy efficiency, higher top speeds and a lightweight aluminum frame that meets industry standards for safety and sustainability. Each Innovia vehicle can hold up to 900 passengers per train.