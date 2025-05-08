OCTA unveils first OC Streetcar vehicle in Santa Ana

Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) Board members and elected officials attended an event where they got a preview of the first OC Streetcar vehicle that will operate on Orange County, Calif.’s, first modern, electric streetcar system.

The S700 vehicle, manufactured by Siemens Mobility in Sacramento, is the first of eight to be delivered for the OC Streetcar. Attendees at the event, held at the streetcar’s base in Santa Ana, were invited to walk through the vehicle and learn about its design and features from OCTA staff.

“The arrival of the first OC Streetcar vehicle is an exciting moment for Orange County and a clear sign of the strong progress we’re making toward getting the system running,” said OCTA Board Chair Doug Chaffee, also the county’s Fourth District supervisor. “We’re looking forward to beginning testing and ultimately launching a safe, reliable transit option that will better connect people to where they live, work and spend time.”

The features of the Siemens S700 vehicle include:

A length of 90 feet, weighing just over 100,000 pounds.

Designed to carry up to 211 passengers, including 62 seated and 149 standing.

A 70 percent low-floor vehicle, designed for accessibility and rider comfort.

Four sets of double doors on each side for efficient boarding.

Articulated with three sections, to allow for easier turning.

The vehicle meets all ADA requirements and includes hydraulic level boarding to improve access for passengers using mobility devices, strollers and bicycles.

The vehicle’s maximum operating speed is 44 mph, which will be reached along the former Pacific Electric (PE) right-of-way. Street-running segments will operate at or below the speed limit to ensure safe and predictable travel while operating alongside other cars, cyclists and pedestrians. The OC Streetcar will run on electricity from an overhead catenary system, producing zero emissions as it runs along the track.

Additional features include:

Energy-absorbing bumper for added safety.

Emergency battery drive, powered by lithium-ion batteries, allowing the vehicle to move at least 300 feet under its own power in the event of power disruption.

The OC Streetcar will run on a four-mile route between the Santa Ana Regional Transportation Center and Harbor Boulevard in Garden Grove. OCTA says the streetcar will serve some of the most densely populated neighborhoods in the county, Downtown Santa Ana and the Civic Center, and connect with Metrolink rail service, regional bus services and OCTA’s busiest local bus routes.

OCTA notes up to six vehicles will be in service daily, with two spares rotating in as needed, and stops will occur every 10 to 15 minutes at 10 stations in each direction.

The OC Streetcar is being constructed in coordination with the cities of Santa Ana and Garden Grove, the California Department of Transportation and the Federal Transit Administration. The $649 million project is funded with federal, state and local dollars, including Measure M, the county’s half-cent sales tax for transportation improvements.

The track for the streetcar project is finished along the entire route and, overall, the project is approximately 92 percent finished, according to OCTA. Testing of the OC Streetcar vehicles is set to begin in the coming weeks in the PE right-of-way, then move to city streets later in the year. Following months of testing, public operations are slated to begin in spring 2026.