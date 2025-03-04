GCRTA orders additional 18 S200 LRVs from Siemens Mobility

The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (GCRTA) has exercised an option to order an additional 18 S200 light-rail vehicles (LRVs) from Siemens Mobility to replace its current fleet operating on the Red, Blue and Green lines.

“Siemens Mobility is thrilled to continue our partnership with the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority and further connection for communities in the great city of Cleveland,” said Siemens Mobility North America President and CEO Marc Buncher. “These American-made light-rail vehicles offer a modern, sustainable transportation solution to keep riders connected and on their way.”

"Our team is elated to be one step closer to achieving a complete replacement of our rail fleet after decades of dependable service within Greater Cleveland,” said GCRTA General Manager and CEO India L. Birdsong Terry. “Knowing that we are embarking upon a significantly enhanced customer experience for future generations of GCRTA ridership is both exciting and transformative --- a rare, once in a lifetime moment that I look forward to celebrating alongside our customers very soon."

Siemens Mobility notes the order builds on GCRTA’s initial purchase in 2023 for 24 S200 LRVs and the exercise of the first option for an additional six cars in 2024 to replace the current fleet. According to Siemens Mobility, the new order brings the total number of S200 LRVs in GCRTA’s fleet to 48. Vehicles from the initial order are currently in production at Siemens Mobility’s rail manufacturing facility in Sacramento, Calif.

According to Siemens Mobility, GCRTA’s existing fleet is more than 40 years old, exceeding the design life of typical transit passenger rail cars. Delivery of the first S200 LRVs is expected in 2026. Siemens Mobility notes the new high-floor vehicles feature two door heights for high- and low-level platform accessibility, allowing the trains to operate on both the Red Line and the Blue and Green Line tracks.

Siemens Mobility says the S200 LRVs feature a modern design with 52 easy-to-clean seats with additional standing room, four wheelchair areas for enhanced accessibility, two bicycle racks and an advanced infotainment system. Siemens Mobility notes the vehicles are built to withstand winter weather with ice cutting technology and a modern operator cab area with a dedicated heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit, heated windshield and enhanced visibility.