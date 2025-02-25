Alstom signs contract with NJ Transit to overhaul 209 multilevel II trucks

Alstom has signed a contract with New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit) to overhaul 209 multilevel II trucks. The overhaul work will be performed at Alstom’s facility in Kanona, N.Y. The new contract is valued over $25 million.

"We are committed to restoring the performance of NJ Transit’s fleet through comprehensive overhauls, ensuring our customer and their passengers benefit from safe, reliable and efficient transit services,” said Alstom Americas President Michael Keroulle. “This initiative underscores our dedication to maintaining the highest standards for our products for our customers over their entire lifecycle.”

Alstom will rebuild or replace truck components to original equipment manufacturer specifications, restoring performance, safety and passenger experience. The multilevel II vehicle trucks are required to undergo an overhaul every 10 years to keep the rail cars in a state of good repair and in compliance with all mandated regulations, including federal safety standards and the American Public Transportation Association standards.