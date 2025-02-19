Metra selects STV to provide procurement support for new all-electric, battery-powered trainsets

Metra has selected STV to provide procurement support for the agency’s all-electric, battery-powered trainsets. As a part of this agreement, STV will work to provide quality assurance, engineering and administrative services for Metra’s $154 million base order for eight battery-powered trainsets.

STV says these two-car trainsets are part of a larger push in the transportation industry to provide more economically and environmentally friendly transit options to commuters. The trainsets will feature low-level boarding and be equipped with lifts to make them ADA-compliant. Each two-car set will seat 112 people with trailer cars that can provide seating for 46 people. Additionally, amenities such as information signs, bike racks, luggage racks and USB outlets will be included.

“STV has a long-standing relationship providing various engineering and advisory services to Metra and is quickly becoming a leading provider of zero-emission engineering support for bus and now rail transit, making us uniquely qualified to assist Metra with this initiative,” said STV Senior Engineer and Project Manager Austin Longshore. “We’re excited to partner with Metra on this innovative procurement that will be among the very first in the United States to leverage all-battery electric technology for passenger rail.”

STV says it expects a fully charged trainset to have a range of 45 to 50 miles. Charging time will vary, but STV notes going from 20 percent to 80 percent, with a “fast” charge, enough for the trainset to operate, is expected to take about 20 to 30 minutes.