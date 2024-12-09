Ballard Power Systems to supply Stadler with fuel cell engines for Californian passenger rail

Ballard Power Systems has signed a multi-year supply agreement with Stadler US to supply eight megawatts of FCmove®-HD+ fuel cell engines to power trains for the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans). The FCmove®-HD+ engines will be integrated into Stadler's line of zero-emission passenger trains, the FLIRT H2.

The order builds on over three years of joint collaboration, including the successful integration of Ballard fuel cell engines into the FLIRT H2, which became the first Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) compliant hydrogen fuel cell powered passenger train demonstrated in the United States, according to the company. The order supports Caltrans' purchase of 10 FLIRT H2 trains, with an option for an additional 19 trains to strengthen the state's zero-emission passenger rail capabilities.

“We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Stadler and support their work with Caltrans to decarbonize commuter rail transportation in California," said Ballard CEO Randy MacEwen. "This order grows our footprint in the rail market and validates the value proposition for Ballard fuel cell engines to power passenger rail in regions lacking catenary wire infrastructure. Fuel cells offer a zero-emission replacement for diesel engines, with comparable payload, range, reliability and refueling times.”

"Stadler is looking forward to working with Ballard and Caltrans to provide leading zero-emission trains to California and support the advancement of their zero-emission goals,” commented Stadler CEO Martin Ritter. “The FLIRT H2 train can replace diesel trains on non-electrified or partially electrified lines for emission-free passenger transport avoiding the investment in costly overhead catenary lines electrification would otherwise require."