VIA Rail Canada issues RFQ for locomotive and car replacement initiative

VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) has initiated a Requests for Qualification (RFQ) for locomotives and cars to replace its long-distance, regional and remote (LDRR) fleet. These RFQs mark the first phase of this transformative project as VIA Rail seeks a supplier for this new fleet that will deliver a modern, comfortable, accessible and sustainable travel experience. This means that in a decade, all VIA Rail trains will be replaced across the country.

“We are thrilled to launch the Requests for Qualification for our pan-Canadian fleet, a key step in VIA Rail’s ongoing transformation," said VIA Rail President and CEO Mario Péloquin. "This milestone, made possible by the government of Canada’s commitment, ensures we can maintain coast-to-coast services, continue to connect communities and inspire more Canadians to choose passenger rail. These new trains are central to our vision of offering a modern, accessible and sustainable travel experience for all regions of Canada.”

The replacement of the pan-Canadian fleet is being supported through Canada’s 2024 federal budget with a series of investments. Building on the successful entry into service of VIA Rail’s new Corridor fleet, this marks the first time in the corporation’s history that a new fleet will be deployed across the entire country.

The new pan-Canadian fleet will include:

Better accessibility: Designed to meet the highest accessibility standards, the new trains will provide an improved travel experience for passengers of all abilities.

Enhanced comfort and modern amenities: Featuring nine different types of cars that cater to passengers’ needs and comfort.

Sustainability: The new fleet will work to reduce the environmental impact of rail travel.

This project is a cornerstone of VIA Rail’s 2030 strategic plan, VIAction 2030, which aims to improve VIA Rail’s operations in North America.