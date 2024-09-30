San Diego MTS launches new Trolley service on Copper Line - East County Connector

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) launched its new Trolley service on the Copper Line - East County Connector Sept. 29.

The Copper Line will serve four stations between El Cajon Transit Center and Santee Trolley Station every 15 minutes daily for most of the day. The new segment is set to replace the existing Green and Orange Line Trolley service north of El Cajon Transit Center.

“[San Diego] MTS wants to make taking transit more reliable not only for East County residents, but for riders across the entire system,” said Stephen Whitburn, San Diego MTS Board chair and San Diego City Councilmember, District 3. “With the Copper Line, we are doing just that. It creates a better, more efficient transit system. I look forward to seeing how this new line segment positively benefits the rider experience across our transit system.”

The primary purpose of the Copper Line is to reduce the impacts of the single-track segment between Gillespie Field and Santee, which will improve service reliability between El Cajon and Santee, Calif. In addition, San Diego MTS says delays that may occur on the rest of the system will no longer impact service between the two cities.

“El Cajon has 14 different bus routes and three Trolley stations serving our city. It’s the centerpiece of transit in East County,” said San Diego MTS Board Vice Chair and city of El Cajon Councilmember Steve Goble. “Having dedicated service like the Copper Line will enhance our ability to provide fast and reliable transportation options for residents to reach work, school, health appointments and more.”

With the new Trolley service, San Diego MTS says Green Line service will terminate at El Cajon Transit Center, allowing Trolleys to avoid the single-track segment between Gillespie Field and Santee stations. The agency notes the segment can create a ripple effect of delays and missed transfers for riders coming in and out of East County, as only one train can enter or exit this segment at a time. With the Copper Line segment, trains will now turn at El Cajon Transit Center rather than Santee.

“This weekend marks a significant milestone in East County’s efforts to improve our ability to connect riders to their destinations,” said Ronn Hall, San Diego MTS Board member and city of Santee Councilmember, District 2. “It is collaborative effort that brings this to fruition with [San Diego] MTS and regional leaders all supporting a common goal – a better transit system for everyone. We all want transit to be safe, timely and efficient. The Copper Line is not just a service enhancement; it’s also a system efficiency that saves taxpayer dollars at the same time. Overall, that’s a win-win for transit and taxpayers.”

San Diego MTS anticipates Green Line on-time performance will improve, meaning riders have more reliable transfer times and fewer delays. Furthermore, Green Line Trolley service will be extended later at night and all Sunday service will continue to El Cajon Transit Center instead of alternating trains stopping short at the San Diego State University Transit Center. Operating with shorter trains, San Diego MTS says the Copper Line will reduce the wait times and lessen traffic at Santee intersections along Cuyamaca Street.

The agency estimates that approximately eight percent of passenger trips on the Green Line are expected to make a transfer to or from the Copper Line while the other 92 percent of passenger trips will see improved reliability without an additional transfer.