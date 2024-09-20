RTA of Southeast Michigan Board of Directors accepts transfer of QLINE

The Regional Transit Authority (RTA) of Southeast Michigan Board of Directors voted to accept a transfer of the QLINE, bringing Detroit, Mich.,'s streetcar system under the RTA umbrella. The transition will be complete by Sept. 30. As part of the deal, M-1 RAIL, the nonprofit entity that owns and operates the QLINE, will move all assets to the RTA of Southeast Michigan. The agency says the move will unlock new funding opportunities and enhance the coordination of transit services for southeast Michigan without any additional burden on taxpayers.

“After months of due diligence and negotiations, I am excited to begin the transition of the QLINE to RTA operation,” said Dave Massaron, chairman of the RTA of Southeast Michigan Board of Directors. “I commend M-1 RAIL for their efforts and thank the project funders for their generous support in launching the QLINE, which has become a vital asset for southeast Michigan, serving millions of riders since its inception in 2017. I look forward to building on their achievements and welcoming even more people aboard the QLINE in the future.”

The QLINE was made possible through approximately $150 million in philanthropic contributions led by the Kresge Foundation, Penske Corporation and Rock Family of Companies, with participation from nearly every major Detroit-based corporation and foundation. Since construction began in 2014, the Woodward Corridor has experienced more than $10 billion in new investment.

“QLINE was always envisioned as one piece of a larger, connected regional transit system,” said M-1 RAIL CEO Matt Cullen. “Thanks to our board, supporters, staff and riders, the QLINE has grown into a valuable transit asset for the city and region. We commend the RTA and its board for taking the necessary steps to achieve this transition and secure the long-term future of the QLINE.”

During the last several months, the RTA of Southeast Michigan and M-1 RAIL teams have conducted due diligence on the system's finances and operations to ensure its long-term sustainability. QLINE's streetcars and operational staff will move with the transition of assets under RTA of Southeast Michigan's management.

"Today's vote marks the final step in bringing the QLINE under the management of the RTA," said Ben Stupka, executive director, RTA of Southeast Michigan. "This transition is vital as it aligns with the RTA's objectives to enhance public transit options, promote equity, meet the mobility needs of southeast Michigan communities and support livable, healthy and sustainable growth.”

Once operated by the RTA of Southeast Michigan, the QLINE will be eligible for sustainable funding, including state transit operating assistance through the Comprehensive Transportation Fund, Michigan Department of Transportation capital match funding and the QLINE's share of federal funding the system generates for the region. The funding, along with the state allocation of convention facility funds, will help to balance the QLINE's budget at no additional cost to the region's taxpayers.

The RTA of Southeast Michigan notes QLINE's ridership is up more than 25 percent compared to 2023 levels and is on pace to reach record numbers in 2024. In 2023, the QLINE had more than one million riders.

“The future of the QLINE has never been more promising," said M-1 RAIL President Lisa Nuszkowski. "This is a historic day and a critical step toward building a larger, more connected regional transit system. Our team has worked tirelessly to build relationships along the corridor and deliver a service riders can rely on for their daily travels. We will continue working collaboratively with RTA to make this transition seamless for our riders and team."