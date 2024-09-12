Alstom to supply Clark County Department of Aviation with Innovia APM vehicles.

Alstom has been signed on by the Clark County Department of Aviation to deliver new Innovia automated people mover (APM) vehicles and provide system upgrades to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nev. Alstom anticipates the completion of the project by the end of 2027. The contract is for $84 million.

This project aims to provide a better experience for passengers and employees in a time of increased demand at Harry Reid International Airport.

“Alstom’s partnership with the Harry Reid International Airport spans decades and we’re proud to continue building on our work to deliver the best in sustainability and efficiency to Las Vegas,” said Alstom Americas President Michael Keroullé. “Our strategic upgrades and delivery of the best-in-class Innovia APM R cars minimize environmental impact and will elevate the travel experience for millions of riders.”

Alstom’s responsibility includes the design, engineering, supply, integration, testing and commissioning of a full system upgrade of Las Vegas International Airport People Mover’s Green Line and Blue Line. The project will draw on Alstom’s global in-house expertise in integrated railway systems.

Alstom will also provide its Innovia APM vehicles that offer greater energy efficiency, higher top speed and a lightweight aluminium vehicle frame that will continue to meet industry standards for safety and sustainability. The vehicles will be manufactured in the U.S.

In addition to the delivery of the 10 new Innovia APM R cars, Alstom will lead upgrades of the Urbalis Flo signalling systems – including a replacement of the Central Control ATS system with the latest Ebi Screen 2000 and upgrades to the telecommunications systems. The contract also includes the integration of a system-level cybersecurity solution.