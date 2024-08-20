MATA suspends trolley service due to financial constraints after trolley brake issue

Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) leaders have decided to halt its trolley service until further notice after a trolley brake issue resulted in the Tennessee Department of Transportation recommending costly updates.

“The balance is very delicate,” said Bacarra Mauldin, MATA interim CEO. “While we want a system of choice and transportation options, for now, we must focus on the needs of riders who rely on public transportation to get to work, doctor appointments, school and other critical destinations.”

In addition to pausing trolley services, MATA is also streamlining its staffing and vendor costs. They have reviewed every line item and expenditure as they prepare to submit the final budget for approval. Every affected employee will be notified in the coming weeks and receive support securing alternate employment. In addition, vendor contracts have been discontinued and/or dramatically scaled back.

“We are not alone. Transit agencies nationwide are facing difficult times that call for difficult decisions,” Mauldin said. “We must act accordingly to ensure MATA’s financial stability as we seek future solutions to rebuild our city’s transit system.”

The agency notes community conversations are ongoing to help MATA leaders determine how the 2024-2025 budget will affect fixed routes and on-demand service. For now, MATA says downtown riders who use the trolley can use Groove on Demand, which the Downtown Memphis Commission operates.