MBTA purchases additional 41 bi-level commuter rail cars from Hyundai Rotem.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) will purchase an additional 41 bi-level commuter rail cars from Hyundai Rotem, a company that specializes in manufacturing railway vehicles, to replace its aging fleet. The option for the additional railcars was included in a 2019 agreement with Hyundai Rotem providing 83 cars to MBTA.

“As we continue to see a strong return of our ridership on commuter rail, investing in our rolling stock allows us to not only improve service levels, but provides the public with a more comfortable and reliable experience,” said MBTA CEO and General Manager Phillip Eng. “I thank the commitment from Hyundai Rotem to continue delivering quality cars for our riders and the MBTA managers that have overseen the production and quality assurance testing as we improve service and replace the aging fleet.”

“We will always strive for excellence so that we can deliver the cars that can lead to customer satisfaction in time,” said Hyundai Rotem CEO Yong Bae Lee. “Hyundai Rotem will actively participate in the future U.S. Rolling Stock Market by utilizing its past performance of cooperating with local transportation authorities.”

Features for enhanced comfort and accessibility

The new commuter rail cars come equipped with a range of features designed to improve the commuting experience:

Increased spacious seating for up to 179 passengers per car

Designated areas for passengers with disabilities

Real-time information systems with automated announcements and message displays

Improved accessible restrooms with hands-free faucets

USB ports at passenger tables

Warm-white LED lighting for a more pleasant environment

Bicycle racks

Safety features

Defibrillators on control commuter rail cars

Emergency intercom units

Anti-slip paint in vestibules

Updated signage, including Braille

“Ridership has only continued to grow post-pandemic and we hope to see those trends continue,” said MBTA Executive Director of Commuter Rail Michael Muller. “These new commuter rail cars will help us meet increasing demand while offering our riders the convenience they deserve.”

MBTA has taken delivery of 76 new bi-level commuter rail coaches, with 64 already in passenger service. The remaining coaches are undergoing final testing and are expected to enter service by the end of 2024. The procurement contract with Hyundai Rotem was valued at $305 million.

The agency says investing in the vehicles was underscored by the MBTA's November 2023 Capital Needs Assessment estimated $24.5 billion for needed repairs and replacements across the system. Rolling stock accounted for $2.4 billion.