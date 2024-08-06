CATS unveils Rail Vehicle Maintenance Apprenticeship program

The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) has unveiled the Rail Vehicle Maintenance Apprenticeship program. The program is in collaboration with Central Piedmont Community College (CPCC) as part of the Electronic Sustainable Environmentally Reliable Vehicle Academy (eSERVE Academy).

The Rail Vehicle Maintenance Apprenticeship program prepares selected candidates to become rail car maintenance technicians. Apprentices will undergo hands-on training for more than 24 months, working closely with a rail car maintenance supervisor and a lead technician. Through the program, participants will develop skills for high-demand, technical roles and will learn directly from other rail vehicle maintenance professionals.

The program serves as a pillar to ensure candidates have the qualifications for a career in sustainable transit. As part of eSERVE Academy, the apprenticeship seeks to open pathways, including entry-level positions for those outside of CATS.

“I want this program to shine a light on what matters most in our organization,” said Dr. Tina Hall, creator of eSERVE Academy. “We want to add this culture of inclusion and belonging and so I thought, ‘Why not do it by preparing a place where apprentices can receive the training necessary to strive and succeed?’"

CATS recently welcomed the inaugural class of apprentices for the program—Regina King, Ja’Kiya Brown, Luke Sutton and Aiasha McGlothen. The class will not only train in-house with CATS, but they will also attend prerequisite classes during their apprenticeship at CPCC for fall 2024.