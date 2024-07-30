Hitachi Rail selects ROBOZE solution to implement industrial 3D printing tech for railway spare parts

Hitachi Rail is partnering with an additive technology provider to enable production of railway spare parts.

The company selected the ROBOZE ARGO 500 solution to operate in its factory in Naples, in Italy and its new digital, rail factory in Washington County, Md. The solution enables Hitachi Rail to implement industrial 3D printing technology, using materials such as ULTEM™ 9085 and Carbon PEEK in the production of spare parts for its trains.

Hitachi Rail's $70 million Washington County facility will deliver a new fleet of 8000-series railcars for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. Hitachi Rail explains it will be able to utlize the 3D printing solution from ROBBOZE to produce prototypes and railway spare parts.

Hitachi Rail notes the railway industry has faced the challenge of availability and costs associated with the production of spare parts. With the implementation of the ARGO 500 solution, Hitachi Rail can replace traditionally machined metal parts, significantly reducing costs and delivery times through additive manufacturing.

The collaboration between Hitachi Rail and ROBOZE extends beyond the supply of machines. Hitachi Rail will also benefit from the engineering services and consulting provided by ROBOZE's expert teams, both in the United States and Italy, ensuring continuous and highly specialized support.

"Our partnership with ROBOZE underlines our commitment to delivering advanced, high-quality manufacturing for our customers. The partnership will enable us to harness 3D printing to improve operational efficiency and reduce costs for producing prototypes and railway spare parts," said Luca D’Aquila, COO Hitachi Rail Group and CEO Hitachi Rail Italy. "This additive solution will be used at our Naples site in Italy and our new digital factory in Washington County, Maryland. allowing us to respond effectively to our customers' needs."