PRT Board takes first steps in procurement of rail car replacement project

The Pittsburgh Regional Transit (PRT) Board of Directors is working on purchasing new rail vehicles. The board has approved a resolution authorizing the agency to submit a letter of interest to the Build America Bureau for the Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Investment Act program, a federal loan program that allows transit agencies to borrow up to 49 percent of the cost for eligible projects. The average age of a rail car in PRT's existing fleet is 33 years.

"Although our current fleet of rail cars are in good condition for their age, it's clear that modernization is necessary as we prepare for the future," said PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman. "This is a long process but submitting this letter of interest is the first step that will allow us to move this vision to reality."

The estimate total cost of the new rail cars will come around $750 million, with the remainder of the funds coming from bond issuances. PRT also plans to pursue grant opportunities to cover the cost.

The new rail procurement process is expected to take approximately 12 years. Exactly what the new rail cars will look like is still being decided. PRT has formed an internal committee to determine what features and amenities should be included. The agency says special attention is being paid to accessibility, safety and amenities for riders.

"A new fleet of rail cars will ensure that we can have a future light-rail network that is reliable and dependable, ensuring a smoother and more dependable transit experience for decades to come," Kelleman said. "It's a lengthy journey but this is a crucial first step and I'm genuinely excited about the potential it holds for our transit system and the communities we serve."