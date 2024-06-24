Exo to place 44 new 2050 railcars into service on Line 12 - Saint-Jerome

Exo will begin the commissioning of a new generation of bi-level railcars on June 25, as 44 new 2050 railcars will gradually enter service on Line 12 - Saint-Jerome in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, increasing the reliability and capacity of the commuter rail network.

The transit provider says the new 2050 railcars will make for a more comfortable and accessible journey through multiple features:

Up to 147 seats between the two floors

Many electrical and USB outlets

Two wide doors per car to facilitate boarding and alighting

Accessible toilets with a changing table

High contrast indoor and outdoor display screens

Bright and inviting LED interior lighting

Heating and air conditioning

Spaces for motorized mobility aids (e.g. three-wheeled scooters) and bicycles

Increased accessibility on the St-Jerome line

Exo makes the accessibility of its train and bus network a priority and continues to improve the infrastructure inherited from the commuter rail network. The addition of 18 new, accessible railcars on Line 12 - Saint-Jerome is a concrete action of its Accessibility Development Plan 2023-2027, which also provides for the development of platform-train links at nine stations on the line, facilitating the boarding and alighting of persons with functional limitations.

"The development of public transit depends on its attractiveness and our investments in these new railcars will better meet the needs of citizens of the North Shore and Laval. Our government will continue to support public transit for the benefit of all Quebecers," said Deputy Premier of Quebec and Minister of Transports and Sustainable Mobility Geneviève Guilbault.

"It should be noted that the design to North American standards and the implementation of these new railcars were carried out in accordance with the allocated budget and with the needs of our users in mind. Despite the pandemic requiring patience, the outcome of this collaboration is remarkable, providing a modern commuter train that progressively becomes more accessible to all our customers," said Josée Bérubé, chair of exo's Board of Directors.

The 2050 railcars are made by CRRC.

"Our new railcars have undergone final testing on our network since winter and exo staff are thrilled with their exceptional quality and design, which perfectly meet our needs and those of our customers. We look forward to users finally using our new railcars starting next Tuesday," said Sylvain Yelle, exo general manager.