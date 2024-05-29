Alstom to supply six additional Mark V trains to TransLink.

Alstom will supply six additional SkyTrain Mark V trains to TransLink under a contract valued around C$123 million (US$90 million).

"This additional order of our made-in-Canada vehicles, specifically designed for Vancouver SkyTrain, will help improve daily commutes in the Vancouver Greater Area,” said Michael Keroullé, president and CEO, Alstom Americas. "We’re proud and honoured of the continued confidence of TransLink. This additional order of our made-in-Canada vehicles, specifically designed for Vancouver SkyTrain, will help improve daily commutes in the Vancouver Greater Area.”

The Mark V design features consist of five-car sets, all internally open-ended with walk-through carriages. They have mostly forward-facing seating and include more space for bikes, luggage and leaning pads. The new digital interior information displays will provide riders with improved onboard transit alerts. Strip indicator lights at the doors will assist people who have hearing loss by flashing when doors close, fault warnings are issued or when emergency brakes are deployed. The Mark V trains will operate with door chimes and on-train announcements to assist customers who are visually impaired.

Alstom is currently supplying 41 Mark V trains to TransLink. The first trains were elivered to Vancouver in December 2023.