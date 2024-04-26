Honolulu accepts delivery of 20th train

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) recieved its 20th train on April 24, 2024. The four-car train arrived at Honolulu Harbor and will be transported in three shipments to the Rail Operations Center (ROC): one car on April 24, one car on April 25 and two cars on April 26.

“The delivery of the 20th train to Honolulu is another major milestone for the project. This is the final train to arrive, which means that the vehicle fleet of the system is now complete,” said HART Executive Director and CEO Lori Kahikina, P.E.

The arrival of this train on Oahu completes the 20 four-car trains that will be needed when the service opens to the downtown area. Of the 19 trains that are already on island, 12 are fully commissioned and have been handed over to the city’s Department of Transportation Services.

After the delivery of the train to the Rail Operation Center, the four-car automated, driverless train will be coupled and will undergo rigorous safety testing and certification. Each four-car train is air conditioned and can accommodate 800 passengers, the equivalent of 10 City buses.

Open gangways allow for ease of travel between cars. The trains are ADA compliant with priority areas for wheelchairs. Surfboard, bike and luggage storage areas are located within each train and there are also areas available for strollers.