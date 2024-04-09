WVDOT partnering with Rail Explorers to bring rail bikes to Clay County, Va.

Crews from the West Virginia Department of Transportation’s (WVDOT) Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities and Division of Highways’ Central Forces are partnering with the private company, Rail Explorers, to bring rail bikes to Clay County, Va.

Visitors will be able to rent the pedal-powered rail bikes and ride them along the railroad track along Buffalo Creek Road near the J.G. Bradley Campground in Clay County, which is owned by the state of West Virginia. The rail bikes can be operated and enjoyed by people of all ages and abilities. They have an electric motor to assist riders along inclines and when a break is needed. The rail bikes are expected to bring tourists to Clay County, as they have done in other communities across the United States.

“I am very excited to see a first-class operation like Rail Explorers coming to West Virginia,” said Cindy Butler, commissioner of the WVDOT Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities. “They are already in six other locations in five states. This unique tourist attraction will offer a new way to utilize our state owned railroads and see our beautiful state.”

The WVDOT Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities has been involved in the project for several years. During the past six months. Multimodal crews cleaned up the tracks and started replacing worn out rail crossties. In March, a group of four state workers from Hardy County replaced wooden crossties and built a new rail spur, which will be the staging area for the rail bikes.

“It’s a change of pace for everyone,” said Jamie Cooper, a rail technician with the South Branch Valley Railroad and West Virginia state employee. “We get to experience a new place. Clay County is much different than Hardy County so we all enjoy it.”

As part of the WVDOT’s “One DOT” approach, four members of the Division of Highway’s Cenforce team worked on the project as well. Cenforce is the state’s heavy maintenance construction group, which has 37 employees.