SacRT orders additional nine S700 light-rail vehicles from Siemens Mobility.

The Sacramento Regional Transit District (SacRT) has added nine S700 vehicles to its order from Siemens Mobility. The order builds on the previous order of 36, bringing the total number of trains ordered to 45.

SacRT’s contract with Siemens is for the purchase of up to 76 new low-floor light-rail vehicles.

“We are grateful to Sacramento Regional Transit for this latest order of nine light-rail vehicles and excited to continue our long-standing partnership” said Michael Cahill, president rolling stock Siemens Mobility North America. “Bringing SacRT’s fleet of S700 light-rail vehicles to 45 new low floor vehicles is an exciting feat that highlights our dedication to the region. These American made trains built right here in Sacramento by our team of more than 2,500 will help to elevate rail travel in our community.”

SacRT says the S700 low-floor vehicles have platform boarding at every doorway, allowing for riders in mobility devices to board using a deployable ramp at the two center doors instead of having to use a mini-high ramp. Each vehicle features four dedicated wheelchair locations. The spacious seating design with larger windows allows for better light and views. The vehicles feature temperature control for heating and cooling and improved reliability with remote diagnostics and predictive maintenance.

Siemens has already delivered 20 S700 low-floor light-rail vehicles to SacRT’s light-rail facility in north Sacramento, where the vehicles are undergoing rigorous testing procedures to ensure the trains meet stringent safety and performance standards before being integrated into service, which is expected to begin on the Gold and Green lines in summer 2024.

The Blue Line will continue to operate the current high-floor light rail trains, which still require riders in mobility devices and those unable to climb stairs to use the mini-high ramps at the ends of the station platforms. SacRT will begin construction on Blue Line station platforms to meet the height requirements of the new low-floor trains in late 2024 and construction is expected to be completed by 2027.

“By investing in these state-of-the-art trains, we are not only elevating the transit experience for our riders, but also reinforcing our dedication to a sustainable future for the Sacramento region," said SacRT General Manager and CEO Henry Li.