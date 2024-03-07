California launches new Siemens Venture railcars into service.

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) and the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission have placed a new rail car model into service in northern California and the Central Valley. The Venture Passenger Rail Car trains, manufactured by Siemens Mobility, were showcased by the agencies during an event at the Stockton Regional Maintenance Facility.

The single-story, fully ADA-accessible passenger cars provide wider aisles, accessible restrooms and fully-automated doors, continuing California’s expansion of comfortable and convenient options for travelers and commuters.

“Our goal is to make traveling throughout our beautiful state by train as accessible, convenient and comfortable as possible and these new train cars have us on the right track," said Toks Omishakin, California State Transportation Agency secretary. "I thank the Federal Railroad Administration, San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority, San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission, Siemens, Sumitomo Corporation of Americas and our many other partners who have worked tirelessly over the years to help improve passenger train travel for all Californians.”

The trains will be used on the Amtrak San Joaquins line, which runs five daily roundtrips between Oakland and Bakersfield, Calif., and two daily roundtrips between Sacramento and Bakersfield. Caltrans says the first six-car set is in operation on the Oakland-Bakersfield route and helps restore service to pre-pandemic levels and sets the course for future service improvements. The new rail cars are the first upgrade to the passenger riding experience on the Amtrak San Joaquins line in nearly three decades. They allow wheelchair users to move easily between cars.

Siemens Mobility, under contract to Sumitomo Corporation of Americas, built the rail cars at its facility in Sacramento, Calif., with finish work performed at the in Stockton Regional Maintenance Facility, owned by the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission. Caltrans purchased the new rail cars with a $132 million in federal and state funds.

“For decades, the San Joaquins has been a backbone of our regional transportation network," said Pat Hume, Sacramento County supervisor (District 5) and chair of the San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority Board of Directors. "We are committed to providing our riders with the highest quality service, equipment and amenities. These new Venture Rail Cars move us forward into the next era of rider experience, comfort and reliability. We are also pleased to have sourced the Venture Cars from Siemens, who manufactured these cars in Sacramento, one of our corridor cities. Local manufacturing not only contributes to the character of our service, but also to the local economy.”

All seven trainsets are expected to be in operation on the San Joaquins line by the end of 2025.