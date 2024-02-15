Caltrans orders six additional hydrogen-powered trainsets from Stadler

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has put in a $127 million order to Stadler Rail, Inc. for six more zero-emission, hydrogen-powered passenger trainsets, building upon an earlier order to deliver four hydrogen-powered intercity trainsets.

“These clean-energy trains are the future," Tony Tavares, Caltrans director. "California is building a climate-resilient transportation system that will help every community move around the state in a safe and sustainable way.”

The first trains are expected to enter revenue service in 2027. The trainset design allows for a more efficient, light weight and affordable locomotive-hauled coach.

The purchase is funded through California Gov. Gavin Newsome’s $10 billion, multiyear zero-emission vehicle package, which included $407 million for the California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA) to purchase or lease state-of-the-art clean bus and rail equipment and infrastructure.

“We are very proud to be providing additional hydrogen trains to the California State Transportation Agency and Caltrans," said Martin Ritter, Stadler CEO. "With our multiple units, we are jointly driving the decarbonization of rail transportation in the U.S. We thank CalSTA and Caltrans for their trust and look forward to deepening our partnership.”

The first trains will operate between Merced and Sacramento on the future Valley Rail service ― an expansion of the existing Altamont Corridor Express and Amtrak San Joaquins services that will eventually connect with the first section of California’s high-speed rail service.

The trains will also be demonstrated on corridors throughout the state in coordination with intercity and regional rail partners. With this option order, there are 19 option trainsets remaining on the base contract that Caltrans signed with Stadler in October 2023.