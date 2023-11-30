St. Louis Metro Transit inks $390.4 million contract with Siemens Mobility

The Bi-State Development Agency (St. Louis Metro) will refer to Siemens Mobility, Inc. to provide up to 55 new light-rail vehicles to replace aging MetroLink vehicles as a part of the $390.4 million contract the agnecy has awarded to Siemens Mobility.

During the Nov. 29 Bi-State Development Board of Commissioners meeting, the board approved the partnership with Siemens to deliver new high-floor light-rail vehicles and provide project management, support, testing, spare parts, tools and diagnostic equipment. The new MetroLink vehicles are being funded, in part, by $196 million in federal funding awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation earlier this year.

“We are entrusted with the great responsibility of connecting people to opportunity. These new MetroLink vehicles are significant to ensuring the MetroLink system operates efficiently and continues to provide quality service to our customers across the region,” said Taulby Roach, president and CEO of St. Louis Metro.

The MetroLink system currently operates 75 vehicles, more than 20 are 30 years old and have more than 1 million miles each. Fifteen vehicles of the existing fleet have topped the 2 million mile mark.

Many of Metro Transit’s MetroLink cars are operating well beyond the typical expected 25-year service life. The new light-rail vehicles will operate within the existing MetroLink alignment, platform and facility infrastructure, which spans 46 miles and 38 stations throughout the region and are well-equipped for St. Louis weather.

“Our existing fleet has lasted far longer than anticipated, a testament to the exceptional work performed by our MetroLink maintenance team during the last 30 years,” Roach said. “We will continue to be good stewards of the public funds we receive and take great care of our new MetroLink fleet, so they can help the St. Louis region thrive for years to come.”

Initially, 24 high-floor light-rail vehicles will be put into MetroLink service in phases, with the first group of new MetroLink cars expected to be in operation in the next few years. The contract includes an option for 31 additional MetroLink cars to be executed at the board’s discretion.