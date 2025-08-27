WMATA reveals rider-chosen exterior design for new 8000-series rail fleet

Riders chose between three options that called back to retro designs from WMATA’s history.
Aug. 27, 2025
2 min read
Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority
The image shows a mockup of what the new WMATA 8000-series rail car livery will look like. It features a dark colored wrap with the Metro M shown using negative space cut from the wrap.
Community members had the choice between three designs that were reminiscent of designs from early in the life of the WMATA system.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) has revealed the new design of its 8000-series rail fleet livery after riders were left to vote between three options for the new look.

“While the exterior design of the new 8000-series fleet pays homage to Metro’s past, the interior is all about the future,” said WMATA General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke. “This new rail fleet will improve the customer experience in every way. We thank our loyal customers for their input on the future of Metro.”

The 8000-series rail cars feature wider aisles, increased digital signage and dynamic wayfinding, among other upgrades.

"Our region deserves a modern rail system, and the new 8000 series fleet will be instrumental in providing the safe, frequent and reliable service our customers expect," said WMATA Board Chair Valerie Santos. "We also commend Metro staff for identifying $21 million in cost savings on this project—funds that will now be reinvested directly into the capital program to benefit our customers."

WMATA says customers can expect to see pilot cars with the new livery rolling through stations in late 2027.

