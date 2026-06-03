Sound Transit launches upgraded coach cars on the Sounder S Line

Sound Transit launched new Sounder coach cars into service on June 1. The cars are part of an 11-car order approved by the Sound Transit Board in 2020 that included three passenger cab cars and eight coaches. All the cars were manufactured by Alstom under a $46.5 million contract and come into service in anticipation of summer crowds for sporting events. Riders will begin seeing the new cars on the S Line.

The new cars have USB and power outlets at every seat, more theater-style seating, additional leg room for some seats and a new bike rack design versus the current fleet.

Additionally, Sound Transit notes that all the cars being purchased include the latest safety design features known as crash energy management (CEM), a technology designed to absorb energy in the event of a collision. The main elements include an energy absorption zone at each end of the car and couplers that can absorb energy between cars. Cab cars also feature a full-width windshield for enhanced operator sightlines.

“Safety and the passenger experience are part of Sound Transit’s DNA. These new cars embody both values, and we are pleased to bring them into service,” said Sound Transit CEO Dow Constantine. “From creature comforts to improved visibility and performance, the new cars represent a real upgrade for our Sounder riders.”

Sound Transit notes it partnered with two other transit agencies to purchase the new cars, California’s San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission and the North County Transit District, to reduce the unit price for each rail car with a larger order.

All the new cars in service have completed inspections, systems testing and commissioning.

Sound Transit says the Sounder S Line train service gives Pierce County and South King County residents a traffic-free commute to and from Seattle during the week and for select special events on weekends. The Sounder N Line provides the same from Everett to Seattle, with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, Wash.