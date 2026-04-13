Government of Ontario begins testing Northlander trains 

The government of Ontario has begun testing Northlander trains along the entire Northlander Line route from Cochrane and Timmins to Union Station in downtown Toronto, Ontario, ahead of the line’s launch later this year.

“For the first time in 14 years, the Northlander is back in Northern Ontario,” said Ontario Premier Doug Ford. “When it returns to service later this year, the Northlander will connect people across Northern Ontario to life-changing opportunities, school, vital medical appointments and more while strengthening local towns and industries along the entire route, creating good jobs and economic growth across the north for years to come.”

The province is nearing completion of “burn-in” testing on the first trainset, which the province says has travelled more than 1,600 kilometers (994.2 miles) in conditions that simulate regular service. The train will soon enter the next phase of testing and commissioning, known as Revenue Service Demonstration (RSD). During this phase of testing, Ontario Northland will train staff on the equipment, run emergency exercises, test schedules and make sure all safety and operating systems are working properly along the full Northlander route. This phase will simulate normal operations, including station stops and announcements, before the line opens to the public.

According to the government of Ontario, the second trainset has arrived in Ontario and will soon begin its own testing and commissioning along the Northlander corridor. A confirmed return-to-service date will be announced in the coming months as testing proceeds.

The province has also released anticipated fares at launch, which are approximately 10% above the standard rate of travel on the existing Ontario Northland bus service. The government of Ontario says the price is designed to be competitive and accessible while reflecting the cost of operating a more reliable and consistent passenger rail service.

“Under the leadership of Premier Ford, our government is protecting Ontario by restoring the Northlander and delivering reliable transportation for northern communities,” said Ontario Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria. “This milestone brings us one step closer to connecting people to jobs, health care and opportunities across northeastern Ontario.”

Each trainset has 169 seats, including accessible seating, wide aisles, accessible washrooms and charging ports. The Northlander will travel 740 kilometers (459.8 miles) between Timmins and Toronto, with a rail connection to Cochrane, for a total of 16 stops.

The government of Ontario has also introduced the Building Homes and Improving Transportation Infrastructure Act, which would establish a Northern Rideshare Framework to support the growth of rideshare services in communities along the Northlander corridor. The framework would give municipalities the tools to support local rideshare services while helping inform a future provincewide approach.

“This key phase of testing brings us yet another step closer to the new era of the Northlander. As we move into revenue service demonstration, Ontario Northland is focused on ensuring the equipment meets all safety and performance requirements and that staff are well-prepared to welcome passengers later this year,” said Ontario Northland CEO Chad Evans.