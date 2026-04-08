Crystal Mover Services to renovate Atlanta International Airport’s APM

Crystal Mover Services, Inc. (CMSI), a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has agreed to a contract with the city of Atlanta Department of Aviation, operator of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, to renovate and upgrade the airport's automated people mover (APM) system. The contract covers a 10-year period from March 2026 to March 2036.

CMSI provides operations and maintenance (O&M) services for airport APM systems in the U.S. The latest contract includes renewal of the signal system and various other devices and equipment, as well as additional vehicles and the replacement of existing vehicles.

Atlanta International Airport's APM system connects the main passenger terminal with the rental car center, with one intermediate station, extending a total length of approximately 2.2 kilometers (1.4 miles). The line comprises a wholly elevated double-tracked guideway, functioning as crucial infrastructure for the airport. CMSI notes it has been providing O(&M support since the start of commercial operation in December 2009.

In December 2024, CMSI concluded a five-year O&M service renewal agreement for the airport, and continues to support the operation of the APM system. MHI Group says it received this contract renewal due to its history of designing, manufacturing and constructing APM systems.