SEPTA restores all morning express trips on Regional Rail as work on Silverliner IV railcars continue

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) will restore all morning express trips on Regional Rail as more Silverliner IV railcars are being returned to service following Federal Railroad Administration (FRA)-mandated inspections and repairs on the railcars. The FRA-mandated inspections followed up on recommendations made by the National Transportation Safety Board after the Silverliner IV railcars caused multiple fires within a three-month period.

“This is a major step toward restoring normal service on Regional Rail,” said SEPTA General Manager Scott Sauer. “The return of morning express trips will optimize all service by enabling us to more efficiently serve high-volume stations, which will reduce crowding and resulting delays and pass-ups on local trains.”

SEPTA says it was able to restore evening express trips in late November; however, more railcars were needed before express trips could return in the morning. In December, the agency received 10 rail coach cars it leased from Maryland Area Regional Commuter Rail to help with service while the repairs to the Silverliner IV railcars were being made.

The agency notes it is still working to finish repairs. To date, repairs have been completed on 180 of the 223 50-year-old railcars, which make up approximately two-thirds of SEPTA’s total Regional Rail fleet.

“SEPTA has committed to enhanced inspection and maintenance routines for these aging railcars to ensure safe and reliable service as we work through a multi-year process to purchase a replacement fleet,” Sauer said. “The railcars we have returned to service are performing extremely well, and we expect that to continue moving forward.”