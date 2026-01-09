MDOT MTA’s new Hitachi railcars enter passenger service

The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration (MDOT MTA) has launched the first six new Hitachi railcars into passenger service on the Baltimore Metro Subway Link. The new railcars feature state-of-the-art technology designed to enhance safety and improve reliability while providing a more comfortable experience for riders. Along with the new railcars, the agency also debuted a new train control system.

“These new railcars represent an important investment and commitment to our riders and our region’s economic vitality,” said MDOT Acting Secretary Kathryn Thomson. “This is far more than a fleet replacement; it is a generational investment in creating a modern, reliable and safe transportation network that resident and employers can rely upon.”

The new railcars were assembled in Hagerstown, Md., at the Hitachi manufacturing facility and feature larger windows, brighter lighting, better bike space and improved digital signage. Wider doors and reconfigured interiors will allow for faster customer boarding and will improve on-time performance. Energy-efficient lighting, informational display panels with updated route information and an updated audio announcement system will further enhance the rider experience. Each bi-directional married pair consists of two stainless steel cars, equipped with 76 seats on board and a capacity of 196 passengers per rail car.

“Our riders and our region deserve a reliable, modern transit system,” said MTA Administrator Holly Arnold. “By investing in new, state-of-the-art railcars, we are connecting communities and delivering on our promise to provide fast, reliable, and safe transit service.”

According to Hitachi Rail, the contract with MTA goes back to 2017, and this is the first time the heavy rail subway system has seen a rolling stock and rail control system update since 1983.

“The beginning of revenue service marks a historic moment in transit for both Baltimore and the state of Maryland, upgrading the city’s 40-year-old fleet and rail control systems with Hitachi Rail’s advanced SelTrac™ technology, which will help to deliver modern and sustainable railcars that will meet passenger needs for decades to come,” said Hitachi Rail U.S. President Joseph Pozza. “Our partnership with MTA and MDOT demonstrates Hitachi’s long-term dedication to transforming urban mobility in the U.S."

The MTA notes additional railcars will be phased in throughout 2026, with the total fleet of 78 new railcars expected to be completed by 2027. According to the agency, the phasing will allow riders to experience the benefits of the new cars as soon as possible. Each railcar undergoes extensive systems testing before being placed into service. The new, modern communications-based train control and signal system allows trains to communicate in real time, improving reliability and operating more efficiently.