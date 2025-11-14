NJ Transit to modernize over 400 multilevel railcars to better interface with new stock

New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit) advanced its fleet modernization efforts with a board vote authorizing $917 million to be spent on overhauling its existing fleet of 429 multilevel railcars.

Approaching 20 years of service, the multilevel I and II cars are due for a recommended mid-life overhaul. Additionally, as NJ Transit is in the process of procuring new third-generation multilevel vehicles, the recommended overhaul will make sure the new cars are compatible and interoperable with the new multilevel III vehicles.

“As I’ve committed to the governor, modernizing our fleet isn’t just about adding new vehicles—it’s also about keeping our current ones in a state of good repair for the people who ride them every day,” said NJ Transit President and CEO Kris Kolluri. “This overhaul is part of our broader effort to fully modernize NJ Transit’s rail and bus fleets by 2031, ensuring safe, reliable and modern service for our customers systemwide.”

The NJ Transit Board of Directors authorized funding not to exceed $917.1 million, plus 10% for contingencies to overhaul its fleet of 329 first generation multilevel I vehicles. The multilevel I vehicles to be overhauled were delivered between 2006-2009 and 100 multilevel II vehicles were delivered between 2012-2013.

An Expression of Interest (EOI) process will be used to identify qualified rail vehicle overhaul contractors with large-scale commuter railcar mid-life overhaul experience. The EOI process will have contractors submit their qualifications, capabilities and relevant project experience. Based on the evaluation of EOIs received, the agency says it will develop a list of contractors that will be invited to participate in the final procurement and contract award stage. The scope of work includes but is not limited to:

Ensuring the cars are in a state of good repair and improving the systems to ensure their reliability and compatibility with new multilevel III vehicles.

Enhancing passenger comfort with upgraded amenities and features to match multilevel III vehicles such as USB charging ports.

Promoting sustainability with energy-efficient systems and materials where feasible.

The next generation of multilevel III cars on order will replace the fleet of single level cars, including the oldest and least reliable Arrow III cars. In addition to strengthened mechanical reliability, the new cars will provide additional passenger capacity and better accessibility access, higher top speeds of up to 110 mph and more modern onboard amenities for customers including USB charging ports.