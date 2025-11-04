DC Streetcar to shut down service March 31, 2026

DC Streetcar service will end on March 31, 2026. As part of the transition, the District Department of Transportation is coordinating closely with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transportation Authority’s Metrobus to provide alternatives for current riders throughout the H Street Corridor once service fully shuts down.

DC Streetcar will begin reducing service prior to the full shutdown. Those service adjustments will begin Jan. 4, 2026, and feature the elimination of Sunday service, as well as revised operating hours with 20-minute headway. Those reduced hours will be: