Gatekeeper Systems to become OEM transit video and data solutions provider to Alstom

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. has agreed to become an OEM transit video and data solutions provider to Alstom. Under the terms of the contract, Gatekeeper Systems will become the OEM provider for factory-installed transit video solutions for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) streetcar project. Alstom has cited the SEPTA streetcar project as a strategic project that will introduce the new Citadis light-rail range to North America and serve as a blueprint for future opportunities in the region. The initial contract is valued at approximately $5.4 million.

“We are very pleased to become an OEM supplier to Alstom, one of the world’s largest and most prestigious train manufacturers,” said Gatekeeper President and CEO Doug Dyment. “The SEPTA streetcar project is a new strategic initiative that is setting a new standard for modern urban mobility in North America, and we are delighted to be the video solutions provider.”

The SEPTA streetcar project will deliver 130 full low floor electric streetcars, with options to build an additional 30 streetcars. Gatekeeper Systems notes the Citadis light-rail vehicles will provide an energy-efficient mobility solution that utilizes service-proven traction technology and offers a 20% reduction in energy consumption compared to a standard light-rail solution.