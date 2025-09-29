Metra to pilot new café car

Metra will begin piloting its prototype Café Car this fall, cycling it through its busiest lines and stations while collecting feedback about whether riders like the concept and what amenities they would like to see in it.

The Rock Island Line will be the first to get this service pilot, debuting on Sept. 30, Oct. 1 and Oct. 2, and then will be parked at LaSalle Street Station on Oct. 6. Passengers can offer feedback in an onboard survey, earning free snacks and beverages for their opinions.

The car will rotate throughout the system to different lines, including the BNSF Line, the Milwaukee District North Line, the Milwaukee District West Line, the Union Pacific North Line, the Union Pacific Northwest Line and the Union Pacific West Line. The specific schedule for each line will be posted on Metra’s website.

“We created this special car in an attempt to improve the riding experience and maybe attract new riders,” said Metra CEO and Executive Director Jim Derwinski. “This is your chance to check it out and tell us what you think. Would you use it? What amenities would you like to see? What other thoughts do you have?”

To make the prototype, Metra retrofitted one half of a car, installing counters, stools, booths and tables.