GCRTA moves forward with the purchase of six new rail cars from Siemens

The board of the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (GCRTA) voted unanimously to move forward with exercising a negotiated contract for the purchase of up to six new rail cars from Siemens Mobility Inc. (Siemens) requested by the agency’s rail car replacement team.

The move is another step in replacing GCRTA’s existing fleet of heavy and light-rail train cars in line with its contract agreement with Siemens for the purchase of 60 model S200 rail cars.

“I am extremely pleased for our customers and proud of my team on this amazing achievement,” said GCRTA General Manager and CEO India Birdsong Terry. “Today’s approval by the GCRTA board trustees emphasizes the importance of public transportation to our region and subsequent investment in our communities. Together, we move forward in strengthening our transportation network and associated infrastructure.”

New rail car features include:

High floor light-rail vehicles with two-door heights for high- and low-level platform accessibility that provides the ability for the trains to operate on all rail lines.

Advance infotainment system for enhanced digital and travel experience.

Modern operator cab area with dedicated HVAC unit, heated windshield and enhanced visibility.

Ice cutter pantographs installed on every car.

52 passenger seats, four wheelchair areas and two bicycle rack locations per rail car.

The current budget to replace the rail car fleet sits at $450 million, including the new rail cars, infrastructure upgrades to support the new stock, railroad connections, engineering, testing and training, spare parts, field support and special tooling required for the upgrades. Project support comes from a mix of the Federal Transportation Administration, the Ohio Department of Transportation, the Northeast Ohio Coordinating Agency and GCRTA.