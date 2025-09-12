Sound Transit’s Link light-rail vehicle crosses I-90 floating bridge under own power

The first Sound Transit Link light-rail vehicle made its way across the I-90 floating bridge under its own power on Sept. 8, which now allows the agency to begin a series of tests ahead of the opening of the full 2 Line in early 2026. Sound Transit notes this marks a historic milestone for the agency and transit industry, saying this is one of the first times trains under power are operating across a floating bridge.

According to the agency, a single train crossed the Homer M. Hadley bridge several times at increasing speeds, from approximately five mph up to the full operating speed of 55 mph. The test was conducted overnight, so crews could observe and document expected electrical arcing between the overhead power wires and the light-rail vehicle, which Sound Transit notes is typical during this phase of testing.

Live wire and signal testing are part of the system integration testing program, which will be completed over the next few months, and testing will continue between the Mercer Island and Judkins Park stations intermittently throughout the coming weeks.