NJ Transit purchases 200 additional multilevel rail cars from Alstom

New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit) has exercised a contract option with Alstom for the purchase of 200 additional multilevel rail cars to replace aging Comet II, IV and V single-level cars, standardize the fleet, increase seating capacity by 12% and enhance safety. The new cars will feature additional seating capacity and accessibility, a higher top speed of up to 110 mph, safety and enhanced onboard amenities for customers, including USB charging ports.

“This investment reflects our unwavering commitment to providing New Jerseyans with safe, reliable and modern public transportation,” said New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. “By replacing outdated rail cars with state-of-the-art equipment, we’re not only improving the commuting experience for millions of riders, but also strengthening our economy, reducing emissions and moving toward a more sustainable future.”

The 200 new multilevel rail cars are in addition to previous orders by the agency of 174 cars, bringing the total purchase order up to 374 cars. The contract between NJ Transit and Alstom has a remaining option for 50 more cars, which may be purchased at a later date for a total of 424 cars in NJ Transit’s fleet. NJ Transit plans to fully modernize its rail fleet by 2031.

“Service reliability and safety is one of my highest priorities and having a fully modernized rail fleet is one of the most critical ways to deliver on that commitment for our customers," said NJ Transit President and CEO Kris Kolluri. "With this purchase of 200 new multilevel rail cars, which brings the total of new rail cars ordered since 2018 under the Murphy Administration to 374, NJ Transit is taking a major step toward ensuring consistent, dependable service while also putting us firmly on the path to achieving a fully modernized fleet by 2031—a first in the agency’s history.”

Alstom Americas President Michael Keroullé says the new order solidifies the company’s partnership with NJ Transit.

“Alstom is proud of our long-standing partnership with NJ Transit and this new order reaffirms our commitment to deliver NJ Transit passengers with safe, state-of-the-art railcars that will get them where they are going reliably and comfortably,” Keroullé said.

ALP 45 dual-power locomotives

In May 2025, NJ Transit exercised an option under a separate contract with Alstom Transportation Inc. to procure 12 additional ALP-45A dual-powered locomotives. Those locomotives will replace older, less efficient diesel models by an estimated emissions reduction of 52.0 NOx tons annually.

According to Alstom, the ALP 45's will switch to diesel engines that meet Tier IV emission requirements from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in parts of NJ Transit’s network that are not electrified. NJ Transit will now own a total of 72 ALP 45 dual-power locomotives.