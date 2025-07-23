Alstom supplies Kawasaki with propulsion components for NYCT’s R211 subway cars

More than 80 percent of New York City Transit’s fleet will be equipped with Alstom’s propulsion system upon delivery of all R211 cars.
July 23, 2025
alstom's propulsion component
With the exercise of this second option, more than 80 percent of the New York City Transit fleet will be equipped with Alstom’s propulsion systems like this one.

Alstom exercised its second options with Kawasaki Rail Car Inc., to supply the propulsion components for an additional 435 next generation subway cars. The new subway cars, the R211 series, are being introduced on the New York City Transit’s (NYCT) system to help modernize and improve service reliability for riders.  

“Alstom is thrilled to build on our proven track record of delivering cutting-edge components that enhance the reliability and efficiency of urban transit systems,” said Alstom Americas President Michael Keroullé. “With the exercise of this second option, more than 80 percent of the New York City Transit fleet will be equipped with Alstom’s propulsion system, helping trains keep millions of passengers moving to their destinations.”  

The propulsion system for the R211 trains will be manufactured at Alstom’s facility in Hornell, N.Y. The Hornell facility’s component plant produces AC traction motors, traction cases, high speed circuit breakers (HSCB) and includes a combined test/power laboratory, ensuring that all components are tested and validated on-site.  

