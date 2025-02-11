Camlin partners with Caltrain and Stadler to deliver PanVue fully automated pantograph system for Caltrain’s electric trains

Camlin is partnering with Caltrain and Stadler to deliver the PanVue fully automated pantograph system for Caltrain’s electric trains.

According to Camlin Rail, the PanVue system uses a fully automated machine vision system based on stereo vision to monitor pantographs, providing railway operators with a way to improve operational decision making.

“We are delighted to be involved in this project, which combines pantograph and roof monitoring into one complete package. PanVue has already made a significant contribution to understanding pantograph condition across the entire Caltrain fleet in the first few months of operation whilst the implementation of RoofVue will improve safety by enabling remote inspections of the entire roof area. Our partnership with Stadler and Caltrain will allow PanVue to make significant contributions to our clients asset management strategy,” said Camlin Rail Managing Director Paul Fleming.

Caltrain Executive Director Michelle Bouchard added, “This technology will help to ensure our service continues to run on time with minimal delay. I thank Camlin Rail for their continued partnership in our efforts to deliver the best train service for the communities that depend on us.”

Camlin notes PanVue employs high resolution images captured by trackside stereoscopic cameras to create a precise 3D model, revealing pantograph condition on trains travelling at speeds of up to 186 mph. This technology can eliminate the need for manual inspections and allow for real-time assessment of parameters such as contact strip condition, orthogonality, defects in horn structure and uplift.

According to Camlin, the system enhances the reliability of the pantograph and overhead lines, enabling train operators to transition from time-based to condition-based maintenance strategies. The system is already contracted by several railways worldwide, including Amtrak and the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority in the U.S., as well as in the United Kingdom, China, Italy and Belgium.

“Camlin Rail, alongside its esteemed partners, is excited to bring the PanVue system to Caltrain, enhancing the safety and reliability of the commuter rail service. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the ongoing effort to drive the digital railway forward,” Fleming said.