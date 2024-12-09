Stadler to provide CBTC system to MARTA in $500 million contract

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) has entered into a $500 million contract with Stadler to equip the agency’s rail network with a new train control system. The replacement of the current system will improve train control, which in turn increases rail safety and on-time performance.

“We’re excited to embark on this transformative project that will prepare us for the future,” said MARTA General Manger and CEO Collie Greenwood. “This investment will enhance the safety and reliability of our rail network and allow our trains to operate with the highest safety standards, while still being monitored and controlled by skilled MARTA operators. The system will allow us to increase capacity, improve on-time performance and optimize efficiency. By doing so, we’ll improve the customer experience and position MARTA as one of the most advanced transportation systems in the country.”

Communications-based train control (CBTC) is a train control system that uses wireless communication to precisely track trains at all times. Thanks to the real-time information on train positioning, trains can be operated more precisely, safely and efficiently.

“This order is a significant milestone and represents an international market breakthrough for us in the CBTC sector,” said Markus Bernsteiner, group CEO, Stadler Rail. “MARTA and its passengers can look forward to a state-of-the-art train control system that will make Metro operations more punctual, safer and more efficient. We look forward to working with MARTA, thank them for the trust they have placed in us and for now relying on our train control solution in addition to their trains.”

The Stadler system will work with MARTA’s new Stadler CQ400 rail cars being introduced in 2025, allowing for a smooth introduction of the system and an increase in operational performance while minimizing downtime.

The vehicles will be equipped with the necessary hardware at the Stadler plant in Salt Lake City, where the 56 new MARTA trains ordered in 2019 are being built. The trackside equipment will be installed, tested and commissioned directly on the MARTA network. As the on-board and trackside components come from the same supplier, MARTA says the project can be completed seamlessly.

During a transition phase, trains will be able to run with both the old and the new system. As soon as the trackside components have been installed across the board, MARTA notes the transition process to the new system will be smooth and without any interruption to operations.