MDOT MTA to test CTBC system on Metro Subway stations

The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) will be closing all Metro Subway stations on Oct. 4 as the agency begins testing a new Communications Based Train Control (CBTC) system. The CTBC is a critical piece of infrastructure that will support the new Metro Subway railcars that will begin service in mid-2025. The stations will reopen Oct. 7. During the testing period, shuttle buses will transport riders between all stations every 30 minutes during regular service hours.

“We’re excited to welcome our new Metro trains to Baltimore and a modern Communications Based Train Control System will ensure a successful transition,” said MTA Administrator Holly Arnold. “We are working hard to minimize disruptions and we are grateful to our passengers for their patience during the testing period.”

MTA will continue to keep riders informed through signage at each station and on vehicles, platform announcements, updates via social media and the MTA website and the e-alert notification system. Transit Ambassadors also will be at Metro Subway stations to assist riders.

The train control system is part of the agency’s $400 million investment in maintenance and system upgrades for the Metro Subway. The new CBTC system will provide improved real-time tracking and improve overall system performance and reliability. MDOT MTA notes ongoing testing will be required to ensure the new train control system is integrated with the legacy system. Additional testing requiring system closures is expected in November and December 2024 and in February, March and April 2025.