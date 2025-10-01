Stadler opens its new Salt Lake City welding facility

Stadler has opened its new welding facility in Salt Lake City, allowing it to deliver the first locally welded aluminum car body in the company’s North American history.

“We set out to build more than just trains,” said Stadler North America CEO Martin Ritter. “We’re building economic opportunity, stronger supply chains and a future where American-made trains are synonymous with world-class quality. Today, our welders are proof that it can be done.”

Up to 20 new positions

The welding facility, clocking in at 50,000 square-feet, will create up to 20 new jobs for local welders and technicians by the end of 2026, according to the company. As the facility begins operations, welding experts have joined on-site from the company’s competence center in Hungary to share their experience and process a smooth transfer of expertise.

Welding aluminum car bodies in North America is a first for Stadler, no longer having to ship them in from its facilities in Europe.

A celebration to remember

The company hosted its grand opening of the new facility on Sept. 25, joined by community leaders and team members to present the first locally welded train car.

“This facility is a shining example of what can happen when global expertise meets local ambition," said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall. "With the opening of this new welding hall, train car bodies will be manufactured locally. That means jobs, innovation and a more sustainable future.”

Increased domestic content

With the new production facility, Stadler has increased its domestic content creation in the county to approximately 80%. The company is also working to analyze the remaining supply chains, with the goal of further reducing the proportion of its foreign components.