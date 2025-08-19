L.A. Metro awards Zephyr Rail $50 million construction management support services contract

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (L.A. Metro) Board awarded a $50 million construction management support services contract to Zephyr Rail. The company notes this is the largest single contract award in its history.

“This award is not only a testament to our technical expertise, but also to the dedication and talent of our entire team,” said Zephyr Rail CEO Jackie Patterson. “We are honored by Metro’s trust and excited to contribute to projects that will improve mobility, safety and sustainability for the region’s communities.”

Under the contract, Zephyr Rail will provide comprehensive construction management services for L.A. Metro’s capital projects, helping to ensure projects are completed on time, within budget, and to the highest standards of safety and quality.