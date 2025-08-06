MTA selects Amey to deliver EAM Implementation System for LIRR.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has selected Amey to deliver an Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Implementation System for the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR).

Amey notes the $2.8 million contract with the MTA will see Amey provide a range of asset management services for the LIRR, which stretches from Manhattan to Suffolk County in Long Island, N.Y., making it one of the busiest commuter rails in North America; conducting over 900 trains each week and carrying approximately 200,000 passengers a day.

The company says its strengths as a provider of data-led, integrated asset management services will be key to supporting the MTA in digitizing existing paper-based processes, creating smart data visualization dashboards for better decision making and breaking down data siloes to create a connected data ecosystem. As part of this, the company will provide Hexagon EAM configuration services, data management and analytics, business process mapping, solution design and build, user guidance and training and the implementation of data systems.

“This award is a significant milestone in Amey’s journey to grow internationally, and it underscores our strategic ambition to expand into carefully selected geographies,” said Amey CEO Andy Milner. “The United States presents an exciting opportunity, with a clear and growing demand for advanced consulting, digital transformation and data analytics services that Amey is known for. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is one of the most complex and high-volume transport networks in North America, and we’re proud to be supporting the Long Island Rail Road with cutting-edge asset management solutions.