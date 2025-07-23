VRE’s adopted System Plan 2050 shifts agency from commuter rail to regional rail service operation

The Virginia Railway Express (VRE) adopted its System Plan 2050, a strategic set of priorities developed over 22 months following extensive feedback from the public, stakeholders and partner agencies. VRE’s adoption of the plan comes after it was finalized and approved by the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission (NVTC) and the Potomac Rappahannock Transportation Commission (PRTC), which jointly own and operate the regional commuter rail system.

The plan lays the foundation for future service expansion, infrastructure investments and enhanced regional connectivity to meet the region's evolving transportation needs as populations grow and travel behaviors shift.

“This plan positions VRE to better meet the shifting needs of our region's commuters and transit users,” said VRE CEO Rich Dalton. “But, it's important to remember that it is a vision, not a budget. Additional funding commitments across multiple sources will be needed to fulfil the level of service defined in this plan and lay the groundwork for a more connected, mobile and resilient region."

Building on the progress of the existing 2040 plan, the System Plan 2050 and service vision aligns VRE with regional goals for sustainable transportation, economic growth and environmental stewardship, according to the agency.

VRE adds that changes to travel behaviors, recent infrastructure investments and shifting populations in communities across Northern Virginia meant the previous system plan completed in 2014 needed several alterations to better meet travel needs in the region.

The new System Plan 2050 accommodates non-traditional work schedules, changes in housing and employment demographics, and a major commitment by the commonwealth of Virginia to grow and improve rail service through Transforming Rail in Virginia. In this vision, VRE shifts from a commuter focused rail service to a regional operation with increased frequency and the eventual addition of bi-directional and weekend service.

Key elements of the VRE System Plan 2050 and service vision include:

Expanded service frequency and hours to support flexible commuting and nonpeak travel.

Expanded capacity and access on both the Fredericksburg and Manassas lines.

Improved intermodal connectivity with Metrorail, local bus systems and regional trails.

Sustainable infrastructure investments focused on resilience and environmental benefits.

Support for regional initiatives such as the Transforming Rail in Virginia program and long-term collaboration with Amtrak, CSX, and Norfolk Southern.

Parallel to VRE’s System Plan 2050 are existing state and federally-funded projects already underway to support increased capacity and efficient rail transportation along rail lines leading into the District of Columbia and funneling through Union Station, including construction of the new Long Bridge across the Potomac River and the addition of third and fourth tracks to improve rail capacity from VRE Lorton Station to VRE L'Enfant Station.

VRE says Improvements to its system and its supporting infrastructure envisioned in the System Plan 2050 seek to leverage these investments in rail infrastructure and unlock significant opportunities for increased rail service to and from the commonwealth of Virginia.

VRE adds that investments into specific components of the system plan will be made strategically as funding opportunities from federal, state and local sources become available.