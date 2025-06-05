Brightline partners with JetBlue to offer better booking experience for travel across Central and South Florida

Brightline is launching a new partnership with JetBlue to offer riders a seamless air-and-rail booking experience for travel across Central and South Florida. Through the partnership, JetBlue customers can book Brightline tickets directly on JetBlue’s website as part of a combined itinerary, providing even more options to get to and from cities like Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and Orlando, Fla.

“As we continue to grow in Florida and offer more flights to and from cities like Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and Orlando, our partnership with Brightline helps us deliver even more value and convenience to our customers,” said JetBlue Vice President, Network Planning and Airline Partnerships, Dave Jehn. “JetBlue and Brightline share a commitment to innovation and great service, and together, we’re expanding transportation options for all of our customers to get to where they want to go, whether they're starting their journey, heading to their final destination or adjusting plans along the way.”

Brightline provides easy connections between JetBlue flights and stations in Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach and Orlando. The Orlando station, located at Orlando International Airport, allows for effortless transfers between air and rail. In South Florida, Brightline offers shuttle service between airports and nearby stations. When booking JetBlue’s Mint® or core experience, customers can be matched with Brightline’s available Premium or Smart fare classes, respectively.

“We are proud to partner with JetBlue to enhance connectivity throughout Florida,” said Brightline Senior Vice President of Marketing and Commercial Strategy Barbara Drahl. “This partnership enables travelers to book a single ticket for both air and rail, offering a fast, reliable and eco-friendly rail transportation option while seamlessly connecting to JetBlue’s extensive network.”

In addition to expanding travel options for new bookings, Brightline notes the agreement also enables JetBlue to offer alternative itineraries that incorporate Brightline rail segments during periods of irregular Florida operations, providing more flexibility for customers and enhancing recovery options when travel doesn’t go as planned.