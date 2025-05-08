Keolis Commuter Services, SMART TD union ratify new contract agreement

Keolis Commuter Services (Keolis) and the SMART Transportation Division (SMART TD) union, which represents Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Commuter Rail conductors, has ratified their new contract. The agreements will be retroactive to July 1, 2023, when the contract first became amendable. Keolis has reached updated agreements with 12 of its 14 unions, representing nearly 2,000 members of the commuter rail workforce.

“Keolis is pleased that the SMART TD union has ratified their updated contract,” said Keolis Commuter Services CEO and General Manager Abdellah Chajai. “Notably, the agreement includes pay increases, as well as sick time for conductors. Keolis wants to ensure that the railroad continues to be a place where people can develop a career, and we are proud of the contract we were able to secure.”

SMART-TD General Chairman Rick Pauli added, “This is an outstanding contract for SMART TD members. I would like to give credit to Cole Czub and Ken Owens, local chairmen of the North and South Side Conductors, for working hard for their members in coming to this agreement.”

Keolis has ratified and settled agreements with the following unions: