Brightline, Industrious partner to provide on-the-go workspaces

Brightline is partnering with Industrious, a flexible workspace company, to bring enhanced business travel experiences to residents, visitors and daily commuters. Industrious will serve as the official workplace operator of four Brightline stations— Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and Orlando —as well as a bookable train car for business meetings or private events.

The fully amenitized station workspaces range from 210 to 652 square feet and can be adapted for individual work, team sessions or meetings. The bookable train car can accommodate up to 66 people, depending on the configuration. Together, these offerings provide on-the-go work environments tailored to the growing demand for hybrid work and more flexible, convenient travel.

“Picture stepping off the train in Miami for a Friday dinner with friends, but before you wrap the week up you have one more meeting with a high-profile client. With our collaboration, you can head straight into a private, elegant workspace—no rush, no extra commute. This partnership is about making travel feel effortless and productive, so you can blend work and leisure without skipping a beat,” said Industrious Chief Commercial Officer Gentry Long. “We’re giving people the freedom to explore, enjoy life and still stay on top of their work because travel should expand your possibilities, not limit them.”

By integrating amenities at each station, Brightline says the partnership enables both brands to combine their reach to offer travelers a new level of productivity and convenience. From business meetings to last-minute workspace needs, riders can reserve meeting rooms or book a private train car through Industrious’ website.

“Partnering with Industrious reflects our shared commitment to innovation and serving the modern business and leisure traveler,” said Barbara Drahl, senior vice president of marketing and commercial strategy, Brightline. “From Miami to Orlando, we’re excited to continue our missions to redefine commuter rail, turning Brightline’s stations and bookable train cars into business-friendly hubs that align with our guests’ evolving work and travel preferences.”