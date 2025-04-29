Metrolink sets all-time weekend ridership record

Metrolink saw its highest number of weekend customer boardings in the agency’s history in the month of March. The new single-month benchmark of 122,693 boardings eclipsed the previous record of 117,348 set in September 2018.

This is the first time that Metrolink ridership has exceeded a pre-pandemic milestone following a steep decline in the spring of 2020 when COVID-19 mitigation measures fundamentally changed how Southern Californians travel and interact with public transportation systems.

“Ridership recovery hasn’t been quick, but we’ve been trending in the right direction thanks to innovative campaigns and promotions, along with improved service that are expanding Metrolink’s customer base,” said Metrolink Board Chair and Orange County Fourth District Supervisor Doug Chaffee. “Weekend ridership is at an all-time high because today’s riders know that, in addition to traveling to and from work, Metrolink is a great option for exploring regional destinations like Orange County’s famous beaches, visiting friends and family, and connecting with new experiences.”

Metrolink says officials consider weekend ridership to be fully recovered when compared to pre-pandemic levels, while weekday ridership continues to see year-over-year growth, reaching a recovery rate of 65 percent in March. In total, Metrolink notes its ridership recovery last month clocked in at 71 percent, the highest ratio to date.

March weekend ridership was bolstered by several high-profile events taking place across Southern California, including the International Women’s Day Protest and Rally March 8 in Downtown Los Angeles, the Swallows Day Parade March 22 in San Juan Capistrano and the Beyond Wonderland festival March 28-29 in San Bernardino.

Metrolink has emphasized leisure and entertainment travel in recent years with campaigns such as the $10 Weekend Day Pass, Kids Ride Free on Weekends and SoCal Explorer Rewards, all of which have contributed to weekend ridership growth. Customers can access a repository of community destinations easily accessible from Metrolink stations – including amusement parks, hiking and biking trails, restaurants, beaches and more.

A series of annual free-ride days has also introduced new customers to Metrolink’s system, and on Earth Day, April 22, the agency welcomed record post-pandemic free-fare ridership, logging 34,336 boardings. The new high mark is a 25 percent increase over the previous record of 27,297 set last February on Transit Equity Day.

In October, Metrolink expanded its weekday service schedule, adding more midday and evening service to appeal to customers traveling outside of the traditional commuter windows. According to the agency, in the intervening months, off peak service has seen rapid growth, culminating in a 74 percent year-over-year increase through March.